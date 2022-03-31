BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the software company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.52. 35,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.89 and its 200-day moving average is $561.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

