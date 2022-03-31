$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $902.60 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $42.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,780.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $9.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.58. 115,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,921. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

