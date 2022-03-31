$0.64 EPS Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.67. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,950. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

