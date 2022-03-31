Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 627,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 743,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Concord Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Concord Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Concord Acquisition by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 372,969 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $28,224,000. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,240,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,717,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Concord Acquisition by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

