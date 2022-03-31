Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. Pool posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $17.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $17.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $19.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $559.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool has a one year low of $335.24 and a one year high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.