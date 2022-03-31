Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 250,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,825,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.