Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 10.3%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,722,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 252,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

