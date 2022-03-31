InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 640,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at $5,530,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,525,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $9,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InflaRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of IFRX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 28,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,528. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

