Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.32

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$69.32 and last traded at C$68.68, with a volume of 153175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.