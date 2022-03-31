Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $35.98

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $34.81. Valneva shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

VALN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth $376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

