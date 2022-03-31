Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $17.62

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $18.23. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

