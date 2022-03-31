TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Price Target Cut to €24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €26.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of TAG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAGOF stock remained flat at $$32.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.