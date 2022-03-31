Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.89 billion and the highest is $6.09 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $26.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $26.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.22 billion to $29.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $42.14. 333,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,826,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

