Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KUASF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of KUASF stock remained flat at $$9.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $31.10.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

