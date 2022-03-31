Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Saputo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

SAPIF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929. Saputo has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

