Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $108.05 million and $2.43 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003992 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009974 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009256 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

