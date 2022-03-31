Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Price Target Lowered to €7.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.70 ($8.46) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OTC MRRLF remained flat at $$5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday.

Marel hf. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

