Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Price Target Lowered to €7.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.70 ($8.46) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
OTC MRRLF remained flat at $$5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday.
Marel hf. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marel hf. (MRRLF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Marel hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marel hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.