Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 598 ($7.83) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $300.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

