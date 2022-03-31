Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$302.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGJTF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.86.

Shares of CGJTF traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.48. 1,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

