Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbus from €138.00 ($151.65) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbus from €120.00 ($131.87) to €135.00 ($148.35) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbus from €165.00 ($181.32) to €170.00 ($186.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.86.

EADSY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 484,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.71.

About Airbus (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbus (EADSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.