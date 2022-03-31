Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,739 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.20. 10,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.74. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

