Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,372 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $17,214,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $23,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE SONY traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $103.30. 15,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.