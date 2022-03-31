Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAVVF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 166,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

