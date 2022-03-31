Sebastian Morley Buys 26,000 Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Stock

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) insider Sebastian Morley acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,020 ($26,224.78).

Shares of LON:CSSG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 79.50 ($1.04). 1,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.30. The firm has a market cap of £11.85 million and a PE ratio of 11.59.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

