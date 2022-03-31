Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$230.00 at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$226.73.

Shares of CJT traded down C$1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$188.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,593. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$144.14 and a 52-week high of C$214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$178.61.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

