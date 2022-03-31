Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Keyera to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.50.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$25.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.08.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

