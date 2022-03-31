WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS WECMF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838. WeCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Get WeCommerce alerts:

About WeCommerce (Get Rating)

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.