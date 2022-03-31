WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS WECMF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838. WeCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.
