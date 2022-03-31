Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will post sales of $854.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $850.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $667.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

NYSE ANET traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $140.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average is $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,847,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,638.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

