Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,381,928 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 21,945.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381,928 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $50,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,282,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,312,000 after purchasing an additional 634,215 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,874 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,860,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,436,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

