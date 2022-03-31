Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,787 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $225.90. 5,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.93 and a 200 day moving average of $236.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

