Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,573. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $143.47 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

