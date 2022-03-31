Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 430 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 394.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.