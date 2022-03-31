Boson Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $2.60 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.52 million and $2.60 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005137 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.00837226 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars.

