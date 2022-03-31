Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRZE. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.57. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.