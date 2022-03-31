Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.14. 28,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.73. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

