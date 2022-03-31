$1.57 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. VMware posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,310. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in VMware by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VMware by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

