Analysts Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $151.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

