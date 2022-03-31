Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

