BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $206.00

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $206.00, but opened at $200.06. BeiGene shares last traded at $196.80, with a volume of 1,700 shares.
Several brokerages have commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.46 and its 200 day moving average is $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76.
BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
