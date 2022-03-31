Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $100.82. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 260.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

