Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,462,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

