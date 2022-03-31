New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,129,000. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after purchasing an additional 309,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

