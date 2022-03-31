NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,372,438 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.89.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 91.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 324,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 155,300 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 164,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

