NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,372,438 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.52.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.
The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.89.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 91.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 324,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 155,300 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 164,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.
About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.