Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.61) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jet2 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.99).

LON:JET2 traded up GBX 25.88 ($0.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,150.88 ($15.08). The stock had a trading volume of 468,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,000. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 912.40 ($11.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.01.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

