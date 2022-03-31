iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 985,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 28,229,148 shares.The stock last traded at $38.07 and had previously closed at $37.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

