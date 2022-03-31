Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Hubbell worth $72,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBB traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,032. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

