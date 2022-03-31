Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $278.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.16.

STZ traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.08. 599,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,155. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.91.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

