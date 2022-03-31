Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.2-958.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.10 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,711. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Verint Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Verint Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

