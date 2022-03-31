KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

KMPH stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in KemPharm during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 276,104 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

