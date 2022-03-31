Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,071. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 523,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

